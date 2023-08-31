U.S. Army soldiers and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) service members play a game of cards during Exercise Super Garuda Shield on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., September 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Christa Riggs)

Date Taken: 09.02.2023
Location: DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, ID
This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, by PFC Christa Riggs