Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023

    DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Christa Riggs 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) service members play a game of cards during Exercise Super Garuda Shield on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., September 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Christa Riggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 8005051
    VIRIN: 230903-A-EB697-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, by PFC Christa Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Indonesia
    #SGS2023
    #SuperGarudaShield23
    #U.S.Army #PartnerAndAllies
    #Freeandopenindopacifi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT