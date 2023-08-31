Soldiers Compete in Day Land Nav

An Army Reserve Best Squad cadre member watches competitors check in before starting the Day Land Navigation event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Sept. 05, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

