    Hand-off [Image 3 of 4]

    Hand-off

    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Click2Go customer, Staff Sgt. Maxwell Lewis accepts grocery items from Cpl. Sophia Marie Ramos, the mess hall meal verification and cash collection agent at CATC Camp Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 18:27
    Photo ID: 8004914
    VIRIN: 230823-M-TC552-1047
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand-off [Image 4 of 4], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freezer Items
    Verifying Order
    Hand-off
    CATC Commissary Visual Aid

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Japan
    USMC
    Click2Go
    CATCCampFuji

