Commissary Click2Go customer, Benjamin Rush examines his receipt with Sgt. Tyreek Braithwaite, a chief cook at CATC Camp Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8004913
|VIRIN:
|230823-M-TC552-1018
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Verifying Order [Image 4 of 4], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Click2Go Program Delivers to Fuji
