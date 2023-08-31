Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freezer Items [Image 1 of 4]

    Freezer Items

    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    A Marine searches for frozen Commissary items in a CATC Camp Fuji mess hall freezer. The items were delivered by the Sagamihara Commissary via the Click2Go program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 18:27
    Photo ID: 8004912
    VIRIN: 230329-M-TC552-1351
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Freezer Items [Image 4 of 4], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freezer Items
    Verifying Order
    Hand-off
    CATC Commissary Visual Aid

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Click2Go Program Delivers to Fuji

    Click2Go
    CATCCampFuji

