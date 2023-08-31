You can't help but look

Maintaners from the 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit watch an F-16 Viper from the 311th Fighter Squadron fly by at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. Holloman builds the backbone of Airpower by producing operationally ready F-16 pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

