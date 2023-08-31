A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope during the obstacle course event on day three of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Samantha Mussatti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 8004869 VIRIN: 230905-A-OQ541-1064 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Samantha Mussatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.