Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope [Image 9 of 10]

    A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samantha Mussatti 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope during the obstacle course event on day three of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Samantha Mussatti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 8004869
    VIRIN: 230905-A-OQ541-1064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Samantha Mussatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor attempts to push a water jug over a wall
    Sgt. Daniel Naes attempts to pull himself and water jugs across a rope
    Cpl. Michael Glosemeyer attempts to hoist his teammate over a wall
    Staff Sgt. Homer Pennington and Spc. Rebecca D. Elliot attempt to push a water jug over a wall
    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors attempt to pull themselves and three water jugs across ropes
    Sgt. Emily E. Green low crawls through sand
    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor attempts to hoist his teammate over a wall
    Sgt. Lebardo Mejia-Aguilar drips sweat
    A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor grips a rope
    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor Sgt. Emily E. Green and her teammate attempt to jump over a wall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    23ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT