Bright Star 23: FASTCENT range

U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command fire and maneuver while conducting buddy rushes for a live fire range during exercise Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

