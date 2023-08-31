Blood drive held at Hanscom

Erin Lachapelle, Massachusetts General Hospital phlebotomist, draws blood from Christina French, 66th Medical Squadron employee, during a blood drive at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 31. Massachusetts General Hospital held the blood drive on base from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for members of the Hanscom AFB community to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8004558
|VIRIN:
|230831-F-JW594-1045
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
