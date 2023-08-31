Erin Lachapelle, Massachusetts General Hospital phlebotomist, draws blood from Christina French, 66th Medical Squadron employee, during a blood drive at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 31. Massachusetts General Hospital held the blood drive on base from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for members of the Hanscom AFB community to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 8004558 VIRIN: 230831-F-JW594-1045 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 1.46 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blood drive held at Hanscom, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.