    Blood drive held at Hanscom

    Blood drive held at Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Erin Lachapelle, Massachusetts General Hospital phlebotomist, draws blood from Christina French, 66th Medical Squadron employee, during a blood drive at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 31. Massachusetts General Hospital held the blood drive on base from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for members of the Hanscom AFB community to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    blood drive
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Massachusetts General Hospital

