    Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation repairs following Hurricane Idalia [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation repairs following Hurricane Idalia

    KEATON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach crew member repairs an aid to navigation day board post-Hurricane Idalia in Keaton Beach, Florida, Sep. 4, 2023. The ANT repaired and replaced broken aids to navigation markers to ensure mariners can safely transit through waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Shaw)

