A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach crew member prepares an aid to navigation repair post-Hurricane Idalia in Keaton Beach, Florida, Sep. 4, 2023. The ANT repaired and replaced broken aids to navigation markers to ensure mariners can safely transit through waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:14 Photo ID: 8003898 VIRIN: 230904-G-G0107-1104 Resolution: 1013x1350 Size: 1.06 MB Location: KEATON BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation repairs following Hurricane Idalia [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.