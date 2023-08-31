Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation repairs following Hurricane Idalia

A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach crew member prepares an aid to navigation repair post-Hurricane Idalia in Keaton Beach, Florida, Sep. 4, 2023. The ANT repaired and replaced broken aids to navigation markers to ensure mariners can safely transit through waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Shaw)
