    12th CAB receives new Apaches [Image 2 of 2]

    12th CAB receives new Apaches

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft prepares to land at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Regiment), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, loaded two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft after unloading two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding.

    12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    12th CAB receives new Apaches
