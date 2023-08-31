12th CAB receives new Apaches

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Regiment), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, unload two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft then load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto the same aircraft at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding.
12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
