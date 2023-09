Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Regiment), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, unload two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft then load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto the same aircraft at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding.



12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8003662 VIRIN: 230901-A-YQ762-1190 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 6.87 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th CAB receives new Apaches [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.