    U.S., Egyptian Service Members Conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 7 of 15]

    U.S., Egyptian Service Members Conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EGYPT

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. and Egyptian service members conduct tactical combat casualty care training as part of Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 8003550
    VIRIN: 230903-M-IU565-2344
    Resolution: 7729x5155
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Egyptian Service Members Conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    BrightStar23
    Bright Star 2023

