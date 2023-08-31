U.S., Egyptian Service Members Conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

U.S. and Egyptian service members conduct tactical combat casualty care training as part of Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

