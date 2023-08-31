TUMON, Guam (Sept. 1, 2023) - Military leaders from all branches of service offer remarks and share updates with the USO Guam Advisory Council during a meeting at the USO Tumon Bay center, Sept. 1.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 8003541 VIRIN: 230901-N-LS152-1553 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 1.03 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Leaders Meet USO Guam Advisory Council [Image 9 of 9], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.