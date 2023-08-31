Bright Star 23: Designated Marksman Range

U.S. Navy Special Warfare Operators fire their weapon systems at targets while participating in a designated marksman range during exercise Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

