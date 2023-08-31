Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns from International Space Station

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 descends over the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 4, 2023. The capsule landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida after Crew-6 completed a mission at the International Space Station. Crew-6 was commanded by Stephen Bowen, who was the first U.S. Navy submarine officer to be selected as a NASA astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 13:12
    Location: FL, US
    TAGS

    NASA
    International Space Station
    Space Coast
    SpaceX
    Crew-6
    Stephen Bowen

