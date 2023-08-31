NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns from International Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 descends over the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 4, 2023. The capsule landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida after Crew-6 completed a mission at the International Space Station. Crew-6 was commanded by Stephen Bowen, who was the first U.S. Navy submarine officer to be selected as a NASA astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
