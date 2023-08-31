Task Force Ivy Soldiers Participate in Historic Tour of Gdansk

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, along with other multinational service members comprising NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, prepare to lay candles at the base of the Westerplatte Monument “Monument to the Defenders of the Coast,” following a ceremony commemorating the 84th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II in Gdansk, Poland, Sept. 1. Members of Task Force Ivy and NATO allies from the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland visited Gdansk to learn about the historical significance of the area during World War II. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

by CPT Daniel Yarnall