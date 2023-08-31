Specialist Gerald Blakley, a U.S. Army veteran and Team U.S. athlete, listening to a teammate's instruction. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.03.2023 18:56 Photo ID: 8002904 VIRIN: 230903-O-XX948-1709 Resolution: 694x956 Size: 183.49 KB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Wheelchair Basketball | Gerald Blakley, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.