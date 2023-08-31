Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Patrick Nugent

Captain Patrick Nugent, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Team U.S. athlete, participating in table tennis. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

