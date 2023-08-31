Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US-TNI Card Game [Image 3 of 3]

    US-TNI Card Game

    DODIKLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army SPC Bryan Guzman, assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Indonesian National Armed Forces soldier 2SGT N Mukti play a card game to build comradery during Super Garuda Shield 2023 Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army photo Alex Manne).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 18:29
    Photo ID: 8002895
    VIRIN: 230903-A-XH155-1205
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: DODIKLATPUR, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-TNI Card Game [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US-TNI Card Game
    US-TNI Card Game
    US-TNI Card Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT