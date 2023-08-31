US-TNI Card Game

U.S. Army SPC Bryan Guzman, assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Indonesian National Armed Forces soldier 2SGT N Mukti play a card game to build comradery during Super Garuda Shield 2023 Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Army photo Alex Manne).

