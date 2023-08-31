Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Matthew Parker

Chief Engineman Matthew Parker, a U.S. Navy veteran and Team U.S. athlete, discussing table tennis techniques with his teammates. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.
