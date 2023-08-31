Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Matthew Parker

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Chief Engineman Matthew Parker, a U.S. Navy veteran and Team U.S. athlete, discussing table tennis techniques with his teammates. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 8002889
    VIRIN: 230903-O-XX948-9669
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 426.14 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Matthew Parker, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

