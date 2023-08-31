MOUT Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DODIKLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Participating nations representing the Australian Defense Force, U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces, and U.S. Marine Corps. gather for a photo while participating in Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG Alex Manne)

