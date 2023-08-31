The personnel section team reviews the needs of the training scenario during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 02, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2023 Date Posted: 09.03.2023 05:37 Photo ID: 8002725 VIRIN: 230902-Z-IX631-2008 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 20.5 MB Location: SURAYABA, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX transitions from academics to Combined Joint Task Force planning portion of exercise [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.