The personnel section team reviews the needs of the training scenario during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 02, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2023 05:37
|Photo ID:
|8002725
|VIRIN:
|230902-Z-IX631-2008
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|20.5 MB
|Location:
|SURAYABA, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX transitions from academics to Combined Joint Task Force planning portion of exercise [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
