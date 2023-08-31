U.S. Marines, left, and Indonesian National Armed Forces render a salute during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo-pacific. (U.S. Army photo Alex Manne).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.02.2023 23:19 Photo ID: 8002696 VIRIN: 230816-A-XH155-9852 Resolution: 5749x3833 Size: 3.39 MB Location: PUSLATPUR, ID Web Views: 5 Downloads: 52 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.