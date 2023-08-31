U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding general of I Corps (right), and Admiral Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, stand together during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exericse that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Sheild 2023 is the second consectutive time this exercise has grown into a combinedand joint event, highlighting the 6 parcipating and 12 observing nations' committment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.02.2023 23:19 Photo ID: 8002692 VIRIN: 230831-A-XH155-9536 Resolution: 5020x3347 Size: 1.36 MB Location: ID Web Views: 3 Downloads: 44 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.