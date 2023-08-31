Local civilians watch parachutists conduct a multinational military free operation during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Banyuwangi, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo-pacific. (U.S. Army photo Alex Manne).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.02.2023 22:22 Photo ID: 8002686 VIRIN: 230830-A-XH155-7689 Resolution: 4024x6036 Size: 2.38 MB Location: BANYUWANGI, ID Web Views: 9 Downloads: 45 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.