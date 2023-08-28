Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Sanitation Team course at Camp Arifjan, August 2023 [Image 9 of 12]

    Field Sanitation Team course at Camp Arifjan, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers in the 40-hour Field Sanitation Team course tour the water treatment facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 31, 2023. The facility provides the Camp Arifjan community with over 500,000 gallons of fresh water each day.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 04:47
    Photo ID: 7998872
    VIRIN: 230831-A-FM739-7484
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    Water Treatment
    Camp Arifjan
    TFS
    Field Sanitation Team
    ASG-KU

