Field Sanitation Team course at Camp Arifjan, August 2023

Soldiers in the 40-hour Field Sanitation Team course tour the water treatment facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 31, 2023. The facility provides the Camp Arifjan community with over 500,000 gallons of fresh water each day.

