    U.S. Marines and Seabees fix damaged airstrip in Vaziani [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Marines and Seabees fix damaged airstrip in Vaziani

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Karen Sampson 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 engineers fix a damaged portion of the Vaziani airstrip Aug. 30, 2023, in Vaziani, Georgia. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is a V Corps-facilitated combat exercise designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
