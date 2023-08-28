USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Take Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) Course

230826-N-NY362-1399 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug, 26, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Keyonna Suttles, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, executes a mid-strike during Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) non-lethal weapon training on the fo’c’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, August 26. Howard is attached to Commander, Task Force 71/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023