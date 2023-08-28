Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Take Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) Course [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Take Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) Course

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230826-N-NY362-1399 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug, 26, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Keyonna Suttles, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, executes a mid-strike during Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) non-lethal weapon training on the fo’c’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, August 26. Howard is attached to Commander, Task Force 71/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7998814
    VIRIN: 230826-N-NY362-1399
    Resolution: 5453x4093
    Size: 933.31 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Take Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B) Course [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRF-B
    Security Reaction Force Basic
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

