    Safety through familiarization and collaboration

    LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SWEDEN

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erick Montes, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron assistant fire chief, and members of the Swedish fire department discuss similarities and differences between each other's career fields at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 29, 2023. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and Partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. Portions of this image were masked for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

