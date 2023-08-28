U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erick Montes, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron assistant fire chief, describes how to respond to a potential F-16 Fighting Falcon emergency aircraft scenario to Swedish fire department members at Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 29, 2023. It is not only about having the right forces and capabilities in place throughout the theater, but also about exercising our ability to quickly receive and integrate those forces with those of our Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|7998811
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-GY077-1110
|Location:
|LULEå KALLAX AIRBASE, BD, SE
This work, Safety through familiarization and collaboration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
