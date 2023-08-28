JTF-50 Distributes Water for the Residents of Lahaina

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and members of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) conduct water distribution for the residents of Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 30, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

