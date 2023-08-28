Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-50 Distributes Water for the Residents of Lahaina [Image 11 of 15]

    JTF-50 Distributes Water for the Residents of Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christopher Fishback, a transportation officer and officer-in-charge for the 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and member of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) engages residents in the community during a water distribution mission to Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 30, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 7998749
    VIRIN: 230830-Z-YU201-1170
    Resolution: 5672x3781
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-50 Distributes Water for the Residents of Lahaina [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

