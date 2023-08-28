SAN DIEGO (Aug. 28, 2023) – Representatives from the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery discuss the retention and education opportunities within the medical community in the U.S. Navy aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

