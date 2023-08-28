Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 28, 2023) – Representatives from the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery discuss the retention and education opportunities within the medical community in the U.S. Navy aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

