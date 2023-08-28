Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28. [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28.

    GUAM

    08.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230828-N-MH959-1502
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 28, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) moors at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28. The visit reflects the United States’ resolve and commitment to the Indo-Pacific region with continued extended deterrence to our regional allies and demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of U.S. Navy submarine forces. Homeported at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, USS Kentucky is a launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

