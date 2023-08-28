230828-N-MH959-1502

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 28, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) moors at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28. The visit reflects the United States’ resolve and commitment to the Indo-Pacific region with continued extended deterrence to our regional allies and demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of U.S. Navy submarine forces. Homeported at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, USS Kentucky is a launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:39 Photo ID: 7998613 VIRIN: 230828-N-MH959-1502 Resolution: 5916x3944 Size: 1.41 MB Location: GU Web Views: 16 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 28. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.