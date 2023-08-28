Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th SG Ammo Depot uses one-of-a-kind asset to get job done

    KURE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    10th Support Group

    Two Landing Craft Mechanized Vessels are docked at Pier 6 in Kure, Japan awaiting upcoming ammunition transport missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 7998502
    VIRIN: 230808-A-YZ711-1020
    Resolution: 3824x1983
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KURE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SG Ammo Depot uses one-of-a-kind asset to get job done, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    sustainment
    USFJ
    USARJ
    LCM

