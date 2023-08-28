Two Landing Craft Mechanized Vessels are docked at Pier 6 in Kure, Japan awaiting upcoming ammunition transport missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7998502
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-YZ711-1020
|Resolution:
|3824x1983
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|KURE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th SG Ammo Depot uses one-of-a-kind asset to get job done, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th SG Ammo Depot uses one-of-a-kind asset to get job done
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT