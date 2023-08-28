A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew conducts an aids to navigation flight post-Hurricane Idalia off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. The air station aircrew assisted the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Aids to Navigation Team in locating aids to navigation marker discrepancies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
This work, Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation flight off Pinellas County [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
