    Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation flight off Pinellas County [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation flight off Pinellas County

    PINELLAS COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew conducts an aids to navigation flight post-Hurricane Idalia off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. The air station aircrew assisted the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Aids to Navigation Team in locating aids to navigation marker discrepancies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7998487
    VIRIN: 230830-G-CX249-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: PINELLAS COUNTY, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts aids to navigation flight off Pinellas County [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

