Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District who worked on a runway repair project at Kunsan Air Base pose for a photo after the ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 30, 2023. Col. Heather Levy, FED commander, joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representatives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 7998437 VIRIN: 230830-A-QR280-1042 Resolution: 3929x2621 Size: 1.19 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.