Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project

Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District commander, presents a coin to Lt. Col. Kim, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Levy joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representatives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

