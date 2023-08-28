Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project [Image 6 of 8]

    Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District commander, presents a coin to Capt. Rory Stimpson, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, on Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Levy joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representatives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 7998419
    VIRIN: 230830-A-QR280-1050
    Resolution: 3679x2455
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    USACE
    Wolf Pack
    USACE Far East District

