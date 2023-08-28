Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District commander, joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representitives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7998413
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-QR280-1030
|Resolution:
|4465x2979
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
