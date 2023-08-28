Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project [Image 5 of 8]

    Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District commander, joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representitives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    USACE
    Wolf Pack
    USACE Far East District

