Army engineers, Air Force cut ribbon on $22 million runway repair project

Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District commander, joined Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and representatives from units across Kunsan Air Base to cut the ribbon on a $22 million runway repair project on the installation. Of the over 1,600 slabs of concrete replaced, fewer than 10 had to be removed and reworked, allowing aircraft to return only 5 months after the project started. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

