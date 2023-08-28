MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Adames, the equal opportunity advisor for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at the Women’s History Month display table, during a multi-cultural day celebration at the 11 area Marine Corps Exchange Food and Service Plaza Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 30, 2023. Diversity Celebration Day was created to celebrate all of the Department of Defense approved observances that are recognized throughout the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

