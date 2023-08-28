Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day [Image 4 of 5]

    MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Adames, the equal opportunity advisor for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at the Women’s History Month display table, during a multi-cultural day celebration at the 11 area Marine Corps Exchange Food and Service Plaza Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 30, 2023. Diversity Celebration Day was created to celebrate all of the Department of Defense approved observances that are recognized throughout the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service
    diversity
    unity
    community
    Marines
    celebration

